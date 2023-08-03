Stretch of Highway 3 closed due to wildfire near Osoyoos
The stretch of the Crowsnest Highway between Kermeos and Osoyoos has been closed in both directions due to a wildfire burning in the area.
The Transportation Ministry announced the move Thursday afternoon, saying visibility along the route is limited due to smoke and no detour is available.
The Eagle Bluff wildfire, which came dangerously close to the Town of Osoyoos last weekend and forced hundreds to flee their homes, continues to burn out of control. As of Thursday morning, it was estimated at 3,044 hectares.
Eighty-six firefighters are on the scene being supported by eight helicopters, 16 pieces of heavy equipment and 77 structure protection personnel, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford musician overcomes challenging childhood to perform inspiring songs
Before Jaimey Hamilton discovered the healing power of making music, learning to play the guitar as a child felt like a chore.
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problem-plagued summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
Adams Lake wildfire flares as wind, harsh terrain challenge B.C. on multiple fronts
The operations director at the BC Wildfire Service says firefighters are bracing for a “challenging week” as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist.
Calgary
-
'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim
Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.
-
Indigenous youth are ready to learn as national program heads to southern Alberta for the first time
For the first time in its 24 year history, the Outland Youth Employment Program, or OYEP, has made its way to Lethbridge and southern Alberta.
-
'It's all about the food': Taste of Calgary kicks off with almost 90 vendors
The grills are fired up in anticipation of hungry guests at this year's Taste of Calgary, which runs for five days over the August long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced after fatal police shooting northeast of Edmonton
An Alberta man has been found guilty for his actions in a chain of events that led up to a fatal police shooting last year.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
This clothing store is opening a second location in Edmonton
Japanese clothing store chain Uniqlo is opening a second location in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Camp counsellor who allegedly filmed 6-year-old in washroom works for CBSA
A Mississauga camp counsellor charged with child pornography-related offences after allegedly filming a six-year-old in a washroom is an employee with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP), was in the process of being hired as a police officer.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Montreal
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
-
Winnipeg
-
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue
The Manitoba government is planning to continue to run advertisements promoting rebate cheques and some other programs in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 provincial election, despite accusations from the Opposition that it's an unfair use of taxpayer dollars.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon mayor says recent spat during budget meeting was about procedure, not sign of greater conflict
Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
Regina
-
Voting begins in 3 Regina area byelections
Byelection voting for three vacant seats in Regina Coronation Park, Lumsden-Morse, and Regina Walsh Acres has begun.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Regina homicide
Police are searching Canada-wide for the suspect in Regina's fifth homicide of 2023.
-
Novice Regina driver slapped with $1,201 ticket after speeding in mom's car: police
A novice driver was slapped with a $1,201 ticket after he was caught speeding on the Regina bypass, according to police.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle collision near St. Thomas, Ont.
The public is being asked to avoid a section of Talbot Line Thursday evening after a multi-vehicle collision sent four people to hospital.
-
Black Walnut Bakery Cafe to rise from the ashes in Wortley Village with new building
Just months after Wortley Village lost one of its cornerstones to fire, the owners of Black Walnut Bakery Cafe have reached a milestone in their plan to rebuild.
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay-area woman sentenced for selling drugs to woman who later died
A North Bay-area woman who was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death has instead pled guilty to trafficking.
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
Why it's such a good corn season this year in Ontario
There's no shortage of corn this year in southern Ontario, thanks to some favourable growing conditions this season.
-
Stratfords of the world meet up for exclusive gathering in Stratford, Ont.
The City of Stratford is holding a reunion for cities from around the world. There’s just one catch – to get the invite, the municipality must also be named Stratford.