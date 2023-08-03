Stretch of Highway 3 closed due to wildfire near Osoyoos

The stretch of the Crowsnest Highway between Kermeos and Osoyoos has been closed in both directions due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The Transportation Ministry announced the move Thursday afternoon, saying visibility along the route is limited due to smoke and no detour is available.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, which came dangerously close to the Town of Osoyoos last weekend and forced hundreds to flee their homes, continues to burn out of control. As of Thursday morning, it was estimated at 3,044 hectares.

Eighty-six firefighters are on the scene being supported by eight helicopters, 16 pieces of heavy equipment and 77 structure protection personnel, according to the BC Wildfire Service.