

CTV Vancouver





An eight-block stretch of Vancouver's busy Cambie Corridor is losing power Monday as BC Hydro crews perform planned maintenance work.

Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott said about 400 customers will be without electricity between 16th Avenue and King Edward as an aging power pole is replaced.

"It's a 66-year-old pole," Scott said. "It's reached end of life and our crews have identified it's at risk of failure at this point."

Outages began at 9:20 a.m. and power is expected to come back on by 4:30 p.m. Properties are also impacted as far east as Manitoba Street.

Though most of the outages affect residential customers, about 20 per cent are businesses. Scott said they were given three weeks' notice to prepare.

The power pole replacement had to take place during the day because it's a potentially hazardous job that requires 360-degree lighting, according to BC Hydro.

"We need to do this during the day because it's unsafe for our crews to do at night," Scott said.

For the latest updates on power outages, visit the BC Hydro website.