Heading back to school is not only stressful for kids; it’s a tough time for parents too. And a lot more are feeling the pressure this year.

A new survey by RetailMeNot found that 48 per cent of parents are stressed over back to school shopping this year. That’s up eight per cent over last year. The majority of them are moms - 54 per cent compared to 41 per cent of dads. The stress may also be up because people are holding off until the deals pop up– 71 per cent planned to that.

That can lead to last minute shopping and even going online to get it done.

“We’re seeing more and more parents, in an effort to reduce the workload of getting their kids back to school, are going to the mobile devices, they’re going to their computer after the kids are in bed and they’re placing their orders that way,” said Robert Capps of Nudata Security.

Capps advises caution when shopping online. If you’re in a rush, you could accidentally click in the wrong link, leading you to a fake website. When browsing on a mobile phone, it’s also very easy to make a typo in the browser that could take you to the wrong place.

“We do see scammers creating online lookalike shopping sites in an attempt to lure consumers into providing their credit card details or their bank account information,” explained Capps.

He suggests downloading the store’s app. Even in a rush, all you have to do is launch the app to feel more secure and know that you’re shopping in the right place.

There are price tracker apps like camelcamelcamel that will track products on Amazon and alert you when the price of the product you are looking for drops.

If you prefer in-store shopping, Consumer Reports advises holding off on large purchases if you can, like clothing and electronics. If you can wait until October you might start to see some early Black Friday deals.

Basics like pencils and erasers don’t vary in price from one store to another. Cross border shopping could save you money on things like electronics but in past shopping tests we found that given the current exchange rate, overall there was very little difference in price.

Don’t forget there is no B.C. provincial sales tax on school supplies but make sure to tell the clerk at the cash register. If you don’t ask, it could be missed.