VANCOUVER -- Vancouver residents frustrated by escalating crime and health issues in their neighbourhood with ties to a growing tent city in Strathcona Park rallied Tuesday morning as they look for political help.

The protest, which was organized by a group called “Safe Homes For All,” included people who live in the neighbourhood as well as homeless residents from the tent city.

The protesters gathered along Prior Street between Gore Avenue and Glen Drive between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. While they lined the sidewalks with signs, they didn't block traffic.

“In recent months, hundreds of our unhoused neighbours have been repeatedly displaced into unsafe & unsupported park spaces,” a poster for the protest reads.

“The Strathcona community has also experienced a dramatic increase in personal & property crime, also public health hazards.”

An inclusive neighbourhood movement called Strathcona Stands for Safe Homes for All is organizing a protest this coming Tuesday along Prior St.



We’re putting pressure on governments to do right by everyone in our neighbourhood. Housing is a human right! Join us! #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/SdY32hCbyv — Jamie Maclaren QC (@A2JamieMac) September 26, 2020

Tuesday’s protest, which had been planned for weeks, came after a major incident Sunday, where police say a man with a chainsaw chased and threatened people in the park.

Someone was arrested and released, and police are still searching for a suspect. Nobody was injured.

“Calls for service increased, violence increased. Neighbours are not happy. People in the park aren’t happy, their safety is at risk,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said about the situation at the tent city on Monday.

“It’s building, it’s building, it’s building. It’s concerning for us as the police — it’s concerning for residents.”

According to the Safe Homes For All group, some neighbourhood residents are so frustrated with the ongoing issues in the community, they have indicated don’t plan to pay their city property taxes.

Katie Lewis with the Strathcona Residents’ Association says residents want to make the ongoing problems an election issue.

“We need our leaders to step up,” she told CTV News on Monday. “We’re done.”

A city report into options for the tent city is expected to be released on Oct. 2.

The city is looking at several options: leasing or purchasing housing units like hotels and other available housing stock, establishing a temporary emergency relief encampment on vacant public or private land, or temporarily converting city-owned buildings into emergency housing or shelter space.