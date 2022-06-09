Strangers assaulted with pepper spray during argument in New Westminster park

An argument between two groups of people who were "hanging out" at New Westminster's Pier Park earlier this week led to multiple arrests and minor injuries, according to local police.

The New Westminster Police Department received a 911 call about "a group of people at Pier Park who had been pepper sprayed" in the park around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a news release Thursday.

Responding officers determined that there had been an argument between two groups of people and quickly identified and arrested the suspects, the NWPD said.

The department did not specify how many people had been pepper sprayed, nor how many had been arrested. CTV News has reached out to the NWPD for clarification, and this story will be updated if a response is received.

“At this point in our investigation, we do not believe the victims and the suspects knew each other,” said Sgt. Justine Thom, in the news release.

“We’re asking anyone who saw this assault and has not yet spoken to investigators to call the New Westminster Police Department.”

Police said one of the suspects was held in custody on "an unrelated matter," and added that their investigation is ongoing.

The victims suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics and firefighters, according to police.

Anyone who has information about the altercation can contact NWPD investigators at 604-525-5411.