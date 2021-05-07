VANCOUVER -- Police are looking for witnesses and a suspect following what they're calling a "suspicious incident" in Abbotsford.

Officers said a 14-year-old girl was waiting to be picked up Friday morning when a driver pulled up to her where she stood on Mouat Drive.

It was reported that the driver said to her, "Your mom sent me. I am here to pick you up."

The high school student reported that she knew it was untrue, so she turned and walked away.

The driver parked nearby for a short time, Abbotsford police said in a statement later in the day, then drove off, heading east.

The man has been described as South Asian and in his 40s or 50s. He has short, dark hair with some grey, which was gelled back at the time, and his hairline is receding, police said.

They described his face as round and with no facial hair.

The teen told police he had some kind of accent and his English was poor.

The vehicle, which was captured on security camera video, has been described as a grey, four-door sedan with an "N" decal on the back, near the licence plate, suggesting a novice driver uses the vehicle at times.

Anyone in the area around 10:20 a.m. on Friday who may have witnessed the incident or captured dashcam video is asked to contact police. Officers are also looking to speak to anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has CCTV video.