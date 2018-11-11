A man was stabbed while walking along Kingsway near Metrotown early Sunday morning and now Burnaby RCMP are looking for the suspect.

Police said the victim and suspect didn’t appear to know one another and they got into a dispute on the street around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was treated in hospital for his puncture wound and has since been released.

RCMP said there’s no description of the suspect and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.