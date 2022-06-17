Stranger sexually assaulted woman walking in Kelowna, RCMP say

Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the city earlier this week.

The incident happened between 12:20 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release issued Friday.

The woman was walking along Springfield Road near Hollywood Road South when she was "followed and assaulted by a man not known to her," police said.

"Upon police attendance, frontline officers spoke with the woman, who reported that she was forced towards Mission Creek along Hollywood Road South and was sexually assaulted," the RCMP statement reads.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They described the suspect as a South Asian man in his mid 20s with black hair and a well-groomed beard.

He had a partially shaved right eyebrow and was wearing a black zip-up puffy jacket, white T-shirt and green sweatpants, police said.

Investigators are canvassing the area for video surveillance, and police asked anyone with information or dash cam video from the area to contact them at 250-762-3300.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.