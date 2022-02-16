Stranger exposed himself to students at New Westminster middle school, police say

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a stranger allegedly exposed himself to students at a New Westminster middle school this week.

Authorities said the disturbing incident was reported at around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Glenbrook Middle School.

"Staff at the school phoned the New Westminster Police Department to report that an unknown male exposed his genitals to a group of children on the school grounds," the NWPD said in a news release.

The suspect, who has not been arrested or identified, was seen fleeing down 8th Avenue towards McBride Boulevard.

He's described as white, 5'6" tall, 40-50 years old, with a medium build and balding dark hair. He was wearing a blue puffy jacket, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who recorded dash cam video from the area, to contact the NWPD at 604-525-5411.