

CTV Vancouver





A man followed a woman home to her West End apartment and then attacked her, according to Vancouver police.

Authorities said the assault happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Bute and Pendrell.

Investigators believe the attack was sexually motivated, adding it appears to be an isolated incident.

They have released photos of a man, whom they’re calling a person of interest, and seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

The man is described as white, in his 20s and 30s, with a slim build and possibly walking with a limp. He has short dark hair and dark facial stubble.

At the time of the attack, he was wearing a burgundy toque, a black zip-up jack and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.