Stranger attacks man with machete in Chilliwack, RCMP investigating

Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating after a stranger sliced a 37-year-old man's head with a machete Thursday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Meadowbrook Drive, according to a news release from Chilliwack RCMP.

Police said the "unknown male suspect" and the victim did not know each other, and the victim told investigators the attack was unprovoked.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Mounties described the suspect as a man with dark hair and a tanned complexion. He stands roughly six feet tall and has a tattoo on his right shoulder, possibly of a crest or a sword, police said, adding that he was wearing a white tank top and black-and-white high-top shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack or has surveillance video recorded between 4:15 and 5:15 a.m. should call Chilliwack RCMP, police said.

"The violent and unprovoked nature of this attack is particularly concerning and Chilliwack RCMP continue to work diligently to identify the suspect," said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, in the news release.

Investigators can be reached at 604-792-4611. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.