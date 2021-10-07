Stranger asked woman at Vancouver bus stop for sex, attacked when she refused, police say

Vancouver -

A young woman was propositioned for sex and then physically assaulted at a bus stop in South Vancouver earlier this week, and police say the incident has them concerned for public safety.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop near Knight Street and East 57th Avenue, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The victim, a 22-year-old South Vancouver resident, was waiting at the bus stop when a stranger in a puffy red jacket approached her.

"The man showed the woman a condom and a pornographic image on his phone before propositioning her for sex," police said in their release. "When the woman refused and walked away, the man kicked her from behind and knocked her to the ground."

The woman was not seriously injured, police said, noting that she was able to get up and run away. The suspect also fled the scene, but he was recorded on surveillance video outside a nearby business.

Police have released a photo of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call them.

Police describe the suspect as an Asian man in his 20s with a small build and short, dark hair. His red jacket had a fur-lined hood, and he was also wearing a white hoodie, red "pleather" pants, and Air Force 1 basketball shoes, police said.

The suspect also carried a black and red camouflage backpack, according to police.

“The violent and sexual nature of this incident has us very concerned for public safety,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in the release.

“We’re telling the public about this case because we’re worried someone else could get hurt.”