Stranger asked child to enter the woods to look for lost property, RCMP say
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 8:31AM PST
A composite sketch released by Surrey RCMP shows a man believed to have been involved in an incident in the city's Newton neighbourhood.
The RCMP is seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a suspicious incident involving a child in Surrey.
Police say the man was reported to have followed a child walking down the street in the Newton area on Saturday.
They say a bystander confronted the man after he repeatedly asked the child to enter a wooded area to help him look for lost property.
They say the man fled after the person intervened.