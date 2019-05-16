

CTV News Vancouver





A hiker was rescued Thursday after becoming stranded on Mount Seymour.

North Shore Rescue Team leader Mike Danks told CTV News man became stuck on Suicide Bluff in the afternoon, adding that he was unhurt but had hiked up to a dangerous spot and couldn't get down.

Video taken from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 showed the moment rescue crews reached the man at around 5:20 p.m.

A yellow NSR helicopter could be seen making a difficult landing as volunteers hopped out.

Danks initially said NSR was expecting to have to use a long line to get the hiker off the mountain, but two rescuers could instead be seen making their way towards him on foot.

The crew memberS then led the hiker back to a clear area where the chopper came back to pick them up.