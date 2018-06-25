

CTV Vancouver





It's no secret that cats are good at getting into trouble.

But one Richmond, B.C. feline named Lily took it to the extreme on Thursday when she stowed away in a crevice on the underbelly of a car and ended up in Burnaby.

"My daughter woke us up about five in the morning saying our door was wide open somehow and she was nowhere to be found," said Ruca Abbott, Lily's owner.

They jumped out of bed and started scouring their Steveston neighbourhood for her, still in their pyjamas.

As it turned out, the ginger-champagne housecat had somehow tucked herself into the bumper of a nieghbour's car.

"He drove to Vancouver, did a whole bunch of errands in Vancouver [and then] drove to Burnaby where he noticed, out of his bumper, Lily's tail," Abbott said.

But the neighbour, Corey, couldn't convince the shy feline to come out. So he drove her to the Burnaby SPCA.

"We're very grateful," Abbott said. "We say that he is Lily's guardian angel because a lot of people would shoo the cat away."

Luckily, staff at the SPCA found Lily had a microchip. That allowed them to find her owner's contact information in the agency's provincial pet registry.

Microchips are something Florence Wong, the assistant branch manager of the Richmond SPCA, hopes more owners will consider because they help reunite lost pets with their families.

"Roughly 30 per cent of dogs don't get reunited with their families when they don't have pet ID, and also 95 per cent of cats," said Florence Wong with the Richmond SPCA. "So it's a really high number and we're hoping this registry will help."

Lily got her chip through a simple procedure as a youngster, as well as her lifetime membership in the pet registry which costs $45.

"It's basically a small needle and inside is a microchip the size of a grain of rice and it just goes underneath the skin and is permanently there," Wong explained.

“I say it’s worth taking the time and getting the chip put in, definitely,” Abbott said.

Once Lily was identified, Abbott brought her daughter to pick up their beloved pet.

"I think she was petrified because she's a bit of a timid cat to begin with," Abbott said. "I just know when we picked her up from the SPCA she was just shaking when my daughter was holding her."

The family is glad to be reunited with their pet, and say Lily, an indoor cat, is on house arrest for life.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos