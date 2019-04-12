Stormy Daniels to make stop at Kamloops nightclub for book tour
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attending the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany in this file photo from October 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 11:49AM PDT
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - American adult film star and author of a tell-all book about her alleged affair with U.S. President Donald Trump is coming to Kamloops, B.C.
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be holding a meet and greet at the Duchess nightclub on June 2 to promote her book “Full Disclosure.”
The city in south central B.C. is the only Canadian stop listed on Daniels' website.
Riis Ingalls, an event promoter with the club, says it's an opportunity for fans to hear her speak, get photos and autographs.
In 2018, Daniels became embroiled in a legal dispute with Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen.
Trump and his surrogates allegedly paid $130,000 to silence Daniels about an affair she says she had with him in 2006.