Storm-damaged section of Stanley Park seawall reopens

A 3.5-kilometre stretch of the Stanley Park Sewall has reopened, nearly four months after it was damaged during a severe storm.

The Vancouver Park Board announced the reopening of the "iconic pathway" between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge Wednesday. It had been closed since Jan. 7, when it was battered by king tides, extreme winds and an onslaught of debris.

"This storm was unlike anything we had seen before, but we know how important the seawall is to our community with millions of visitors who use it every year, so repairing it quickly was of the highest priority for us,” said Dave Hutch, director of park planning and development in a statement.

"Safety was also an important consideration as this was not a typical construction site. Access was sometimes difficult, weather-dependent, and required careful timing, particularly in the tidal environment with additional king tides.”

In addition to repairing the damage, the park board says the section has been strengthened, reinforced, and repaved.

Jericho Pier and Kitsilano Pool were also damaged, and the board says work is ongoing at both of those locations. Previously, the board warned that the popular pool may not open at all this summer.

Last night, we shared the disappointing news that Kits Pool may not reopen this summer due to significant damages it sustained during the Jan 7th storm. To fully inspect the pool, staff had to wait for the tides/groundwater to subside, which could only be done a few weeks ago.1/2 pic.twitter.com/Efu7anPV8J — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) April 12, 2022

Wednesday's announcement also says climate change is fuelling more catastrophic weather events, raising questions about the future.

“We will need to ask ourselves what we value about our waterfronts and how we can coexist in a world of increasing sea levels and more extreme weather.”