VANCOUVER -- Days after a B.C. senior's SUV was stolen with his dog inside, the vehicle and pet have both been returned to their "very grateful" owner, according to the RCMP.

Someone stole the white Subaru Forester last Thursday afternoon while the 76-year-old owner was stopped at a pet store in Coquitlam. Kali, the senior's 11-year-old husky cross, was in the vehicle at the time.

The victim's son told CTV News that Kali helps his father stay active, which is particularly important because the senior has Parkinson's disease. (LINK)

Authorities said someone spotted the stolen vehicle Wednesday night, and Coquitlam RCMP officers managed to recover the SUV and dog with help from Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

"The family and all officers involved are happy that Kali is now safe at home and doing very well," Const. Deanna Law said in a news release.

Coquitlam RCMP did not provide any information on what condition the SUV was in when it was recovered, or whether they have any evidence pointing to a suspect in the theft.

CTV News has reached out to the detachment for more information.

