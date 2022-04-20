Stolen items brought back to B.C. garden centre after Facebook post calling theft 'pretty disheartening'

A thief appears to have reconsidered her actions after targeting a garden centre in B.C.'s Interior.

A Vernon business called Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden posted on social media over the weekend about actions it said were "pretty disheartening."

The family-owned garden centre posted that a woman pulled up in her vehicle early Easter Monday, filled up the car with soils and peat moss and took off.

Staff asked the public, in a post that was shared nearly 500 times, to contact police if they recognized the person in the photos they posted.

Some suggested keeping an eye on Facebook Marketplace in case the thief planned to resell the stolen products. Another commented that they understood some cases of theft, when people steal to feed themselves or their families, but that this particular theft was "lower than dirt."

Another imparted a garden-related curse: "May marmots dig up your root veggies, deer eat your greens, and cats poop on the rest."

But the photos that may identify the green-thumbed thief have since been removed, as the woman appears to have had a change of heart.

According to Nicholas Alexander, the goods were returned later on Monday, and staff spoke with the individual involved.

"Out of respect for her and her family we have decided to remove the images," the centre posted.

Staff did not give any details about what was discussed, but added that police were notified and "they will take it from here."

"Thank you to our great community. We hope this individual learns her lesson and this will prevent anyone else from doing the same."