

The Canadian Press





KELOWNA, B.C. - Atlas the purloined pooch is safe at home in Kelowna, B.C., after being found in Penticton, more than 60 kilometres away.

Okanagan-area RCMP had been searching for Atlas, a golden retriever, since March 9 when the 18-month-old dog was lured from its fenced yard in Kelowna's Mission district by an unknown woman.

The suspect ran off with the dog, prompting police to release surveillance video of the theft and appeal for help from the public.

At the time, investigators said the theft may have been targeted and Ian Galt, father of Atlas' owner, says the family began receiving texts on Tuesday night demanding a $5,000 reward for the dog's safe return.

Galt says those details were passed to RCMP and the family enjoyed an exuberant reunion with Atlas after officers contacted them Wednesday to report the pet was safe and well.

Police have not released details about what led them to Atlas or whether suspects have been identified.

In a Facebook post, Atlas's owner, Taylor Galt expresses his relief that Atlas is home.

“This exhausting chase is now over. There are no words to describe how happy I am to announce that I have Atlas back,” Galt writes.

He says a reward will be split among three people “who were instrumental in recovery of Atlas,” adding he doubts the dog would have been returned without the help of those three and the assistance of Kelowna RCMP.

“Being reunited with Atlas is the best feeling ever,” says Galt.