    • Stolen car contains 'nuclear gauge' with radioactive material, B.C. RCMP warn

    A Troxler 3430 model nuclear soil moisture density gauge is seen in an RCMP handout image. A Troxler 3430 model nuclear soil moisture density gauge is seen in an RCMP handout image.
    Authorities have issued a public warning that a car stolen from a parking garage in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week was carrying a "nuclear gauge" containing hazardous radioactive material.

    The RCMP said the car and gauge were snatched from an underground parking lot in North Vancouver Tuesday night, raising concerns that the thief – or someone else – could be exposed to radiation.

    In a news release, North Vancouver RCMP said the gauge only contains a "small amount" of radioactive material, but could still pose a health risk if handled carelessly.

    "A person may start to experience effects from the radiation after 24 hours of exposure to a gauge that is not stored properly," the detachment wrote. "Tampering with the device can also expose a person to radiation."

    Authorities said the vehicle – a grey 2004 Mazda 6 with licence plate V6377B – was parked underneath a fitness centre near Marine Drive and MacKay Avenue before it was reported stolen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    The nuclear device is a Troxler 3430 model soil moisture density gauge, which the RCMP said is used to perform a variety of measurements and tests in the construction industry and other industrial sectors.

    North Vancouver RCMP released an image of a similar Troxler 3430 on Wednesday, and asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen device or car to come forward.

    "We’re seeking public assistance to locate the Mazda 6 along with the nuclear gauge so it can be returned to the owner," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a statement.

    Authorities urged anyone who might handle the gauge to keep it sealed in its case, but said the device doesn't produce enough radiation to be a danger to the broader public. 

