A Surrey man has been convicted following a series of car battery thefts that sparked an RCMP investigation on the North Shore last year.

In a statement, North Vancouver RCMP said the Lynnmour area saw 47 battery thefts in August 2018.

"During one of the thefts, a worker was sleeping in the company truck while it was parked overnight at the business," said Sgt. Peter DeVries. "He woke up when he heard banging noises, and when he went out to see what it was, the suspect took off with a number of batteries in the back of his truck.

Investigators later learned that similar incidents were being reported in Surrey, Burnaby and Richmond.

The detachments shared information and were eventually able to identify William Burgess as a suspect, adding that “while under police surveillance he was caught in the act, and a search warrant later executed at his home turned up batteries and other property.”

Burgess, who was known to police, was convicted on two counts of theft late last month.

According to Mounties, the case was also referred to the BC Civil Forfeiture Office, which resulted in Burgess’s 2005 GMC Canyon pickup truck being seized.

“All the work he put into stealing a bunch of used batteries cost him his truck,” said DeVries. “He might consider putting all that energy to better use.”