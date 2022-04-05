'Still in disbelief': B.C. lotto winner planning 2 warm-weather vacations

A B.C. resident who recently became richer from a lotto win is planning multiple vacations in sunny destinations to celebrate.

Mary Jobling said she couldn't believe it at first when she realized she'd matched the four Extra numbers on her Lotto 6/49 ticket to win a $500,000 prize. The Ashcroft resident picked up her ticket for the March 23 draw at IDA Pharmacy on Railway Ave.

"I validated the ticket at the same place I purchased it and was in disbelief when it locked down their machine! I kept thinking, 'now I can go to Mexico!'" the Ashcroft resident said in a statement through the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

But that's not the only trip Jobling's planning.

"I will celebrate in Mexico but the first destination on my list is a trip to Hawaii," she said.

Jobling's husband also couldn't believe the news.

"I called him and he thought I was joking but he finally believes me," Jobling said.

The odds of matching all four numbers on the Extra and collecting $500,000 are one in 3,764,376.

Winning the jackpot has even slimmer odds at one in 13,983,816.

With such an infinitesimal chance, Jobling still can't believe her luck.

"I'm still in disbelief … very happy and excited," she said in the statement. "My father always says you can't win if you don’t play."