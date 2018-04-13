

CTV Vancouver





As Canadians across the country leave hockey sticks outside in tribute to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims, a handful of heartless thieves have been taking advantage.

People paying their respects through the #SticksoutforHumboldt movement have reportedly been targeted in several different provinces, including Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

One hockey stick was snatched from outside an Ottawa police station, though authorities said they believe the thief didn't understand why it was there.

The latest alleged incident took place in B.C., where a Twitter user from North Vancouver claimed her hockey sticks were stolen this week.

"Someone stole sticks I left out for #SticksOutForHumboldt," she wrote Thursday. "No respect."

She posted a picture of a note she left outside asking the person to bring the sticks back.

"Those sticks were there to show respect for the victims of the Humboldt tragedy," it read.

The poster has not responded to a request for comment, and North Vancouver RCMP told CTV News the alleged theft has not been reported to police.