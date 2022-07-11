'Steep snow' leads to multiple search and rescue calls on B.C. mountains
'Steep snow' leads to multiple search and rescue calls on B.C. mountains
While summer weather may be drawing hikers to local mountains, B.C. rescue crews are warning many trails and backcountry areas still have significant amounts of snow.
North Shore Rescue was called several times over the weekend to help hikers who were stuck in steep snow. One group became trapped near Christmas Gully on Mount Strachan Saturday and were spotted by rescue crews from the air.
Two other hikers were rescued after getting stuck near Dam Mountain. North Shore Rescue said the hikers called 911 and a team was sent by ground to help them get out.
While helping those hikers, some team members were diverted to the BCMC Trail on Grouse Mountain "due to reports of a hiker crawling up the trail and having difficulty."
"There are still meters of snow in the backcountry right now," a social media post from North Shore Rescue said.
"Please plan accordingly with appropriate equipment including microspikes, ice axe – and the knowledge of how to use it."
The rescue team said "some lessons" were learned during the Dam Mountain call, and urged hikers not to plan hikes in closed back country areas, especially if the group doesn't know each other well. In this case, the hike was planned through an internet group and the rescue team's post suggested the leader of the group didn't come.
"Hike with people you trust and know their abilities. If the leader of the hiking group does not show up do not continue with that hike," North Shore Rescue said.
"Don't leave behind members of your group because they are slower than you."
Hikers are advised to pack headlamps and microspikes – even for summer adventures.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted
A spokesman for disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he won't be making any decisions about running for re-election as a Greater-Toronto-Area mayor until he has time to talk with his friends and family.
Cough and cold medications in short supply in Canada: pharmacists association
Heightened demand and supply chain constraints are fuelling a shortage of cold and flu medication in Canada, a major pharmacy organization in Ontario says.
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
Survey suggests Canadians' stance on free speech is swayed by their political views
A new survey suggests there is a strong relationship between a person's political perspective and their views on free speech in Canada.
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended as Unifor continues negotiations
Via Rail has narrowly avoided the prospect of immediately suspending services across Canada after a strike deadline was extended to Monday afternoon.
Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' men who attacked her for wearing revealing dress
Florence Pugh wants the world to know she is proud of her body -- nipples and all.
Rogers warns of phishing scams offering credits after service outage
Rogers is warning customers of a wave of scam text messages purportedly offering credits after its all-day outage on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Premiers' meeting in Victoria opens with First Nations gathering
Canada's premiers are starting their summer gathering at a Victoria-area First Nation where they'll meet with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, a collection of five national Indigenous groups.
-
Researchers name new southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C.
A young southern resident killer whale spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name.
-
Missing Port Alberni woman's vehicle found, RCMP say
A Port Alberni woman missing since Wednesday remains unaccounted for, but her vehicle has been located south of Nanaimo, police said Sunday.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast
For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney is hosting the annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.
-
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen Sunday afternoon before their boat capsized in Spray Valley Provincial Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary could see heat warnings this week
Bring water - the warmest week of the year by a mile lies ahead!
Edmonton
-
Rollover between Henday-Whitemud ramp to delay traffic in west Edmonton: EPS
A serious single-vehicle rollover will cause major delays Monday morning in west Edmonton, police said.
-
Jason Kenney hosts his final Premier's Stampede Breakfast
For the last time as the leader of the province, Jason Kenney is hosting the annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast outside the McDougall Centre.
-
Co-op to close Mill Woods Town Centre location in 2023
After eight years, the Mill Woods Town Centre Co-op will close its doors at the end of January 2023.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario woman facing financial loss of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson’s life. The Toronto resident in her 50s says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of applying for Medical Assistance in Dying.
-
Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted
A spokesman for disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he won't be making any decisions about running for re-election as a Greater-Toronto-Area mayor until he has time to talk with his friends and family.
-
Brampton urgent care centre closes early amid staffing 'challenges' seen province-wide
An urgent care centre in Brampton is the latest emergency centre in Ontario forced to cut hours due to widespread staffing challenges.
Montreal
-
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
DJs to the rescue: Montreal turntablers show up with vinyl for Questlove at Roots show
Two Montreal DJs got backstage passes to the Roots show at Jazz Fest after showing up, vinyl in hand, after Questlove was in desperate need of a record.
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire considered toxic: city
A fire at a strip mall in Steinbach, Man., on Sunday has prompted an air quality advisory, according to the fire department.
-
High-risk sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Winnipeg: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that a convicted sex offender who is considered high risk to re-offend has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Caution needed as Canada enters summer wave of COVID-19, experts say
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
-
Southern Saskatchewan under threat from severe thunderstorms: Environment Canada
Active weather was reported across Saskatchewan Sunday evening, as Environment Canada issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for regions in the southern half of the province.
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious townhouse fire
At 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls of a structure fire on the 10 Block of Westview Place, according to a news release.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.
-
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
-
Memorials honouring Sask. veterans unveiled at Victoria Park cenotaph
Two new commemorative pedestals were formally unveiled at the cenotaph in Victoria Park on Sunday. The monuments were dedicated to the 8th Reconnaissance Regiment and the Saskatoon Light Infantry. Two units that served in the European theatre of operations during the Second World War.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover 'difficult' material
Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.
-
Roe v. Wade linked to New Brunswick’s abortion fight at Fredericton rally
Demonstrators at an abortion rights rally in Fredericton this weekend said the U.S. Supreme Court’s repealing of Roe v. Wade is linked to long-standing discussions about procedure access and funding in New Brunswick.
-
Vandals target park named after N.B. teen Becca Schofield, who inspired acts of kindness
The Rebecca Schofield All-World Super Play Park located behind her former childhood school has been a source of pride in Riverview, N.B., but unfortunately, it hasn't been treated that way lately.
London
-
London police officer won't be charged: SIU
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a London police officer will not be charged after an incident in March.
-
Drugs and cash taken seized in Sarnia, Ont.
Sarnia, Ont. police have taken more drugs off the city’s streets.
-
'Suspected urine' tossed on front porch of Norfolk County home
OPP are investigating after a bag of “suspected urine” was tossed onto the front porch of a home in Norfolk County.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips to keep your bike safe from theft
Bike Sudbury says cycling is growing in popularity in the city and police say there has also been a significant increase in bicycle thefts this year.
-
Woman accused of biting clerk trying to stop her from stealing charged
A 37-year-old woman has been charged with robbery in Sault Ste. Marie and is accused of biting a clerk trying to stop her, police say.
-
Maurice 'Mom' Boucher, former Quebec Hells Angels boss, has died at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
Kitchener
-
Nine residents displaced, estimated $4M in damage following Kitchener fire
All nine residents of a three-story Kitchener apartment building have been displaced following a Saturday night fire.
-
Teen charged after reported stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old after a reported stabbing in Kitchener.
-
Some area residents still facing disruptions following Rogers outage
Over 48 hours after service was disrupted nationwide, some Waterloo region residents have yet to regain their full service from Rogers.