'Steep snow' leads to multiple search and rescue calls on B.C. mountains

While summer weather may be drawing hikers to local mountains, B.C. rescue crews are warning many trails and backcountry areas still have significant amounts of snow.

North Shore Rescue was called several times over the weekend to help hikers who were stuck in steep snow. One group became trapped near Christmas Gully on Mount Strachan Saturday and were spotted by rescue crews from the air.

Two other hikers were rescued after getting stuck near Dam Mountain. North Shore Rescue said the hikers called 911 and a team was sent by ground to help them get out.

While helping those hikers, some team members were diverted to the BCMC Trail on Grouse Mountain "due to reports of a hiker crawling up the trail and having difficulty."

"There are still meters of snow in the backcountry right now," a social media post from North Shore Rescue said.

"Please plan accordingly with appropriate equipment including microspikes, ice axe – and the knowledge of how to use it."

The rescue team said "some lessons" were learned during the Dam Mountain call, and urged hikers not to plan hikes in closed back country areas, especially if the group doesn't know each other well. In this case, the hike was planned through an internet group and the rescue team's post suggested the leader of the group didn't come.

"Hike with people you trust and know their abilities. If the leader of the hiking group does not show up do not continue with that hike," North Shore Rescue said.

"Don't leave behind members of your group because they are slower than you."

Hikers are advised to pack headlamps and microspikes – even for summer adventures.