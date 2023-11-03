State of local emergency lifts in Harrison Hot Springs as pumps at water plant fixed

VANCOUVER
    HARRISON HOT SPRINGS, B.C. -

    A state of local emergency has lifted in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, east of Vancouver, just days after it was issued when problems at the local water treatment facility put water availability at risk.

    A statement from Mayor Ed Wood says two pumps are now in full working order at the plant and an external backup pump is also available, if needed.

    The treatment plant relies on three working pumps but Wood said two of the pumps failed on Wednesday.

    Although the remaining pump was able to adequately supply Harrison's drinking water and firefighting needs throughout the emergency, Wood said he wanted to act proactively, in case the last pump shut down.

    His statement released Friday cancels the state of local emergency and thanks village staff and outside agencies for their help.

    A reason for the sudden problems with the two pumps has not been released.

