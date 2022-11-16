State of emergency extended for B.C.'s drought-stricken Sunshine Coast, no end in sight

A view of Gibsons Landing from the top of Soames Hill, a short but steep hike on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, is seen near the town of Grantham's Landing, B.C., on May 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel A view of Gibsons Landing from the top of Soames Hill, a short but steep hike on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, is seen near the town of Grantham's Landing, B.C., on May 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener