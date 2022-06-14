State of emergency called in Kelowna as residents scramble to protect homes from flooding

Heavy rain and melting snow are being blamed for the declaration of a local state of emergency declared in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

The state was declared Tuesday afternoon in the Kelowna area in response to isolated flooding along three creeks, officials said.

Affected areas are along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek and a portion of Mill Creek.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the affected areas to allow the space emergency responders need to do their jobs, and to call 911 only in the case of an emergency, not to report flooding or related concerns.

Those concerns can be reported to the caller's city or district.

Earlier in the day, residents along the first creek were told to be ready to leave as a body of water swells due to recent rainfall.

People living near Mission Creek scrambled to fill up sandbags to protect their homes while keeping an eye on the water level.

The creek overflowed its banks, prompting the regional district to activate its emergency operations centre. It's also telling residents to have an evacuation plan for themselves and their pets, in case they need to leave.

Kelowna saw more rain than expected over a 24-hour period, leading to increased snowmelt and rising water.

Nearly two dozen vehicles have been moved from the airport parking lot because of flooding.

Some stretches of roads have been closed in the affected area, including Radant, Bulman, KLO and Casorso roads.

Updates are being provided through Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Staff members are working with other agencies to manage the situation and city crews have been dispatched to inspect bridges and monitor water levels.

Sand and sandbags can be picked up at Gordon and Lequime roads for those concerned about protecting their properties.

Under a local state of emergency, authorities in the affected area are allowed to acquire or use land and personal property in their response to the emergency.

They can also authorize or force people to provide the type of help they're qualified to give, if needed, enforce the evacuation of areas and removal of livestock and animals, and demolish or remove structures, trees and crops if necessary.

They can enter buildings without warrants if their entry is needed to implement an emergency plan.