VANCOUVER -- Starbucks Canada is planning to reopen as many stores as it can in the country by the end of next month.

The global chain says in a release that which stores reopen will be “determined on a community-by-community basis.”

Most locations were closed when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Canada in March, and the few stores that remained open have been restricted to mobile orders and drive-thru service.

Now, Starbucks says the company will be expanding this new physically distanced model of operations in stores as they reopen, and will make decisions to expand service to walk-in orders or curbside pick-up if it’s appropriate in each community.

"Our open stores have helped us learn so much about our new 'take out' model and we have changing patterns and busy day parts we are adjusting to," said Starbucks Canada president Lori Digulla in an open letter issued Wednesday. She said some stores will begin opening this week.

Staff at Starbucks are required to wear masks and have their temperature taken before each shift. Digulla said in the letter that staff who are not working are being paid, and those who are receive additional pay.