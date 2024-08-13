Star quarterback Nathan Rourke returns to BC Lions after NFL stint

After failing to catch on with an NFL team, Nathan Rourke is making a well-timed return to the CFL's B.C. Lions.

The Lions announced the star Canadian quarterback's return Tuesday. Rourke, who was waived on Sunday by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, was a CFL free agent.

Rourke, who starred with the Lions in 2022, will be looked on to help a team dealing with a three-game losing streak and an injury to quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

The move bolsters the Lions' offence with the 2024 Grey Cup set for B.C. Place in Vancouver on Nov. 17.

"From talking to Nathan, I know how excited he is to be back with the Lions and to get going," Lions coach Rick Campbell said in a release. "For this to happen, it also had to include Vernon Adams Jr. being here. Vernon will not be traded and is too good a player, too valuable a leader and a huge part of our team.”

The Lions said Rourke would be available Wednesday to comment on his return.

The 26-year-old Rourke, from Victoria, was the CFL's outstanding Canadian two seasons ago after completing 78.7 per cent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns over 10 regular-season contests in his first campaign as a full-time starter.

He also ran for 304 yards and seven TDs despite missing time with a foot injury.

After his breakout season, Rourke decided to test his luck south of the border, but despite getting a look from some NFL teams he never appeared in a regular-season game.

He initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was waived in December 2022 and claimed by the New England Patriots, where he dressed as a backup for one game.

The Patriots brought Rourke back this year, signing him to a one-year deal in March. But they released him in May, and Rourke decided to return home after short stints with the New York Giants and Falcons.

Rourke's return to the Lions (5-4) is a bit of a surprise, as the team was performing well with Adams under centre. He led B.C. to a 12-6 record in 2023, and put up big numbers to start this campaign as the Lions sprinted out to a 5-1 record.

But the Lions have lost three straight, and Adams sustained a right knee injury in a 25-0 loss to Winnipeg on Aug. 1.

Jake Dolegala was the Lions' quarterback in 33-16 loss at Edmonton on Sunday. It was the Elks' first home win since Sept 9, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.