Stanley Park Train back for rest of Easter weekend

The Stanley Park Train is back on track just in time for Easter Sunday, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced.

The popular attraction was closed Saturday after a “minor incident” on Friday evening damaged part of the track.

The park board said it happened during routine closing procedures while the train was being moved to overnight storage. No staff members were injured and there were no guests at the site.

The train was shut down Saturday so contractors could fix the track and a safety inspection could take place, according to the park board.

The train will be running both Sunday and Monday, but anyone wanting to add a ride to their Easter plans last minute is out of luck, as tickets for both days are sold out.

“We appreciate your patience during this time, and we are excited to welcome you aboard,” the park board wrote in a social media post Sunday.