Stanley Park's great blue herons are back for another nesting season

The return of spring in Vancouver also brings the return of great blue herons to Stanley Park, and the return of the park board's live camera monitoring their nests.

"Heron cam" is now in its ninth year, but the colony itself has been around considerably longer.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, records of herons nesting in Stanley Park stretch back to 1921.

Over the years, the colony has relocated within the park several times. It settled in its current location along Park Lane near the park's tennis courts in 2001.

Last year, the colony raised 61 new fledglings, "overcoming persistent eagle raids and a delayed nesting season due to winter weather," the park board said in a news release Tuesday.

"With 80 per cent of British Columbia’s great blue heron population found in and around the Fraser River, the productivity of this heronry has significant implications for the viability of the whole subspecies," the statement reads.

Those interested in watching the herons up close should do so virtually using the heron cam, which has a view of 40 different nests and allows viewers to zoom in and change angles.

Between mid-March and mid-July, in-person viewing must be done from outside fenced areas, and visitors are asked to "avoid making loud noises or playing amplified music" within 30 metres of the colony, according to the park board.

Dogs should be kept on leash and drones – which are not allowed in Vancouver parks without a permit – cannot be flown near nesting birds.

Pacific great blue herons are classified as a species of "special concern" in B.C. The park board says their population "has declined steadily since the 1980s as a result of nesting failure, eagle attacks, human disturbance and habitat loss."

There are 4,000 to 5,000 nesting adults in Canada, with most of them living around the Salish Sea.