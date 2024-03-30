Stanley Park Easter Train closed Saturday due to damaged track

Those whose weekend plans included a ride on the Easter iteration of the Stanley Park Train will be disappointed, as the popular attraction is out of service Saturday.

The train was shut down due to a “minor incident” that damaged a section of the track on Friday evening, according to the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

It happened during routine closing procedures when he train was being transported to overnight storage, the park board explained in a statement issued Saturday morning, adding that no staff members were injured and there were no guests at the site.

The park board says the damage appears minor.

“With the safety of staff and guests as our top priority, the train will be closed on Saturday to allow maintenance by contractors and a thorough safety inspection by Technical Safety BC,” the statement reads.

It’s unknown if the train will be back up and running for Sunday or Monday, and updates will be given through the park board’s social media channels.

Anyone who had tickets for Saturday will get an automatic refund through ShowPass, and Sunday and Monday ticket holders “have the option” to refund their tickets, the board said.

“We understand the excitement and anticipation that comes with a visit to the Stanley Park Easter Train and apologize for the disappointment this news may cause,” the statement continues.

The Stanley Park Train was mostly out of commission for years before reopening last November. It was closed due to COVID-19, then coyote concerns followed by technical issues.

When the train finally returned, the over 20,000 tickets made available sold out in under 90 minutes.