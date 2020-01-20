VANCOUVER -- The Expo Line was delayed Monday morning because of a stalled train at Stadium-Chinatown Station.

TransLink tweeted about the issue at 9:50 a.m., but 10 minutes later said normal service had resumed at 10 a.m. after the stalled train was removed.

SkyTrain has had numerous delays in the past few weeks, caused by issues such as train doors not opening or closing properly because of cold weather.