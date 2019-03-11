

CTV Vancouver





There was no Canada Line service Monday evening between two stations in Richmond due to a stalled train.

In a message posted on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m., TransLink said the disruption was between Bridgeport Station and YVR.

A bus bridge has been set up to help get passengers to and from the final stations on the line.

The Expo and Millennium Lines have not been affected.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.