Stalled train blocks service on Canada Line
There was no Canada Line service Monday evening between two stations in Richmond due to a stalled train.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 6:23PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2019 6:34PM PDT
In a message posted on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m., TransLink said the disruption was between Bridgeport Station and YVR.
A bus bridge has been set up to help get passengers to and from the final stations on the line.
The Expo and Millennium Lines have not been affected.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.