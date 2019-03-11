Stalled train blocked service on Canada Line
There was no Canada Line service Monday evening between two stations in Richmond due to a stalled train.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 6:23PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2019 6:46PM PDT
Canada Line service to the airport was briefly interrupted Monday night due to a stalled train.
In a message posted on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m., TransLink said the disruption was between Bridgeport Station and YVR.
Service was restored by 6:37 p.m., with TransLink saying the stalled train had been cleared.
A bus bridge had been put in place to help stranded passengers.