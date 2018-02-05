

CTV Vancouver





Trouble with a train near a downtown Vancouver station prompted the closure of a high-traffic section of tracks during rush hour Monday.

A timed out train stopped on the tracks between Stadium-Chinatown and Main Street-Science World stations at about 4 p.m.

Crews were dispatched immediately, but service could not be restored until about 5:30 p.m.

While repairs were made at track level, all service between Waterfront and Main stations was halted. Trains turned back at Commercial-Broadway during the closure.

A bus bridge was set up between the stations to assist customers, who could also take the number 3, 8 or 19 buses from downtown, or the number 9, 84 and 99 from Canada Line Stations.

The tracks were cleared partway through the evening commute, but TransLink warned that riders could see residual delays as crowds were dispersed. The transit authority said it was controlling the flow of passengers to prevent overcrowding on platforms until the congestion was cleared and trains resumed regular service.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone's patients," spokesperson Jill Drews said in an email to CTV News.

TransLink has not provided further details on what caused the problem.