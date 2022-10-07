Staff shortages lead to BC Ferries cancellations ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend

Tsawwassen, B.C. -

Staff shortages at BC Ferries have led to cancellations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The 6 a.m. departing Tsawwassen and 8 a.m. departing Swartz Bay were impacted.

BC Ferries says it’s hopeful there won’t be any further cancellations over the weekend.

“We're hoping not but there is the potential you know, somebody may call in sick at the last minute. So we would ask our customers to do check our current conditions on our website before they head out,” said Deborah Marshall, a spokesperson for BC Ferries.

The company added 85 extra sailings for the Thanksgiving long weekend in anticipation of the increased demand.

Three quarters of those are on the most popular route of Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

More than 420,000 passengers and 160,000 vehicles are expected to board between Thursday and Tuesday.

Extra service is also being added for Southern Gulf Island customers which includes Salt Spring, Pender, Mayne, Galiano and Saturna Islands.

The schedule has been modified on Oct. 10 to accommodate heavy traffic.

Passengers travelling from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands also have the option of sailing via Swartz Bay terminal.

Foot passenger reservations are also available for customers travelling from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands.

“Customers can take advantage of saver fares which can be booked on select off-peak sailings on many routes. They are the most affordable fare choice and help reduce the pressure on long line ups at peak travel times,” wrote BC Ferries in a travel advisory.

Thanksgiving is traditionally the most popular weekend of the year for walk-on passengers.

“At peak times, some sailings may reach passenger capacity and some walk-on customers may experience a sailing wait,” warned BC Ferries.

Walk-on passengers are urged to make a free booking on the three routes connecting Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island as well as on the Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands route.

Nearly all vehicle reservations on the major routes were sold out for Friday before the first ferry even departed.

However, the Tsawwassen terminal appeared to be relatively quiet for a long weekend with passengers reporting short waits.

“The ferry is no problem people because I left at nine from Langley, went to Safeway, got here at 10, and I’m on the 11,” said June Jessup who was heading to Sooke to visit family.

BC Ferries said in a statement it "appreciates … the patience of customers" during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. “Abusive behaviour will not be tolerated and everyone is encouraged to be respectful, kind, calm, and safe,” the statement said.

The company has been plagued by staff shortages since the pandemic began, which have led to last minute cancellations.

Marshall says they’ve hired over 800 people over the past summer and are still recruiting.

“But there are going to be occasions when we do have our employees calling sick. And you know if somebody is suffering from COVID is the right thing to do for them to stay home. And we'll alert our customers if there are any impacts to our operation,” said Marshall.

Travellers are reminded to book in advance to avoid delays.

“Customers with advance bookings do not experience sailing waits, even when multiple waits are reported,” said BC Ferries.

Mid-week days and early morning or late evening sailings are typically the safest bet without a reservation.

"If customers are travelling without a reservation, departing Vancouver Island at the end of the long weekend, Sunday, early in the day would be a good time to travel, as well as early in the day on the holiday Monday,” said Marshall.

Travellers are also warned to carpool or take transit as terminal parking lots are expected to fill up quickly.

Those with advance bookings should plan to arrive at the terminal 45 to 60 minutes before their scheduled departure.

Walk-on passengers should arrive 45 minutes early for their anticipated sailing.

Customers are being reminded to check current conditions, service notices and travel advisories on BC Ferries' website before heading to the terminal and review the routes-at-a-glance page.