Staff shortages lead to BC Ferries cancellations ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend

A BC Ferries vessel is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) A BC Ferries vessel is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

  • Man found dead near Saanich pedestrian trail

    Police say there is no risk to the public after the body of an unknown man was found Thursday near a pedestrian and cycling trail in Saanich, B.C. Saanich police detectives and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to identify the man who was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

    Police are pictured at the Lochside Trail in Saanich, B.C. (Sarah Bernier)

  • Canadian military selects new pistol to replace aging handguns

    The Canadian military is getting new pistols to replace its current Second World War-era sidearms. The Department of National Defence on Friday announced an initial contract award of US$3.2 million to outfit the Canadian Army with 7,000 new handguns and holsters.

  • Port Alberni firefighters douse brushfire in city park

    The Port Alberni Fire Department responded to an overnight brushfire at a park in the heart of the city on Thursday night. The fire ignited in Roger Creek Park near the Scott Kenny Trail around 10 p.m. and smoke could be seen billowing from the area.

