Police are searching for a pair of suspects after a victim was stabbed in a robbery outside a Coquitlam, B.C. mall earlier this year.

The incident occurred on Jan. 25, Mounties said in a statement released Thursday morning.

Two suspects used pepper spray to rob a victim of his two-wheeled hoverboard outside a mall in the 1100-block of Pinetree Way.

A second person chased after the suspects and confronted them at the corner of Westwood Street and Glen Drive. During the confrontation, that person was stabbed. Their injuries were serious but not life threatening, police said.

Officers are asking witnesses to come forward to help identify the two suspects. While there were many people in the areas of the robbery and stabbing, only a few have spoken with investigators.

A translator will be provided for anyone who saw the stabbing but does not speak English as a first language, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

The first suspect has been described as a male in his mid- to late teens, who is medium height with a slim build. Police said he had a "medium complexion," and was wearing skinny jeans, a dark hoodie, a dark long-sleeved jacket with three white stripes down the sleeves and dark shoes.

The second suspect is around the same age, and also described as being of medium height and slim build. He is white, and was wearing skinny jeans, a dark jacket with maroon sleeves and a hood and black sneakers.

Those with more information are asked to contact Coquitlam Mounties at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Investigative Support Team. The case file number is 2018-2723.