Stabbing suspect arrested days after 'troubling' attack in Vancouver Tim Hortons

Days after an alarming and unprovoked stabbing inside a Tim Hortons restaurant in downtown Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested.

Authorities said they received a number of tips after releasing surveillance video of the attack this week, which helped investigators to identify a suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Vancouver Police Department's Emergency Response Team apprehended a 27-year-old man near Granville and Helmcken streets.

"We’re relieved to have made an arrest so quickly in this troubling case, and hope this helps restore the sense of safety that some people have lost," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release Wednesday. "Everyone who came forward with information deserves credit for this quick arrest."

The victim, identified by authorities as a 25-year-old Mexican tourist, was stabbed repeatedly at the Tim Hortons in Harbour Centre on Saturday morning. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.