Stabbing suspect arrested days after 'troubling' attack in Vancouver Tim Hortons

NEW | Ottawa making plans for trucker convoy arrival

As the trucker convoy continues its journey across the country towards Parliament Hill, Ottawa police say they are making plans in the event that the demonstration turns violent, or becomes a 'multi-day event.'

Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Omicron subvariant BA.2 reported in Canada: PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has detected more than 50 cases of a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2. The subvariant is widely considered 'stealthier' than the original version of Omicron because some of its genetic traits make it harder to detect.

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer. The trendsetting rate has been at its rock-bottom level since March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy went into a downturn and three million jobs were lost.

