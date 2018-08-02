

CTV Vancouver





Traffic is being detoured through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after reports of a stabbing in the area.

The incident occurred before 4 p.m. on Hastings Street between Carrall and Abbott streets.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the area and at least one person in custody. Cars and buses could be seen backed up along Hastings Street.

Hastings was closed in one direction, but has since reopened. Only Carrall Street remains closed to traffic.

A witness at the scene told CTV she saw a man who'd been stabbed in the neck, but police have not confirmed any details surrounding the incident.

More information to come...