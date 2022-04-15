Stabbing of 2 men in downtown Kelowna under investigation: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating a double-stabbing in the city's downtown core.

Police say officers came across a fight around 3 a.m. Friday and two of the men involved appeared to have been stabbed.

They say the 26-year-old and 28-year-old men had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to the hospital.

The Mounties say a 33-year-old suspect was arrested on scene and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

They say he is currently being held in police custody.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb, the media relations officer for Kelowna RCMP, says police do not know what led up to the fight and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.