VANCOUVER -- A person has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing at a strip mall in Surrey on Sunday morning.

A representative for BC Emergency Health Services says the agency sent two paramedic crews to the scene at 64th Avenue and 152nd Street at 10 a.m.

“Advanced care paramedics transported one patient to hospital in serious condition,” reads the statement.

Police also attended to the incident, which happened in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood. An SUV with a smashed driver’s side window was cordoned off behind police tape.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information on the incident, but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.