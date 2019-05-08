

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The incident began as an altercation near 222 Street and Brown Avenue, according to a Ridge Meadows RCMP officer on scene.

One person was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in serious condition, while the other had only minor injuries. It's unclear whether the two know each other.

A police K9 was seen in the area helping search for evidence where the altercation may have taken place. Part of the sidewalk was covered in what appeared to be blood.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment has not released an official statement and is still investigating what happened.