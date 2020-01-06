VANCOUVER -- A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside Sunday night, according to Vancouver police.

In an email statement to CTV News, Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said its officers came across a man who had been stabbed in the area of East Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

"The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries," Visintin said.

One man was seen in handcuffs and was placed in a police transport wagon. It is unknown if the man was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

The Vancouver police forensics unit was on scene taking photographs and gathering evidence.

East Hastings Street was closed between Gore and Jackson avenues for several hours as police investigated the incident, but has since reopened.