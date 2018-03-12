

CTV Vancouver

St. Patrick's Day 5k

presented by BMO

Saturday, March 17

Stanley Park Pavilion, Stanley Park

9:30 a.m.

www.stpatricks5k.com

On Saturday, March 17, put a little Irish in your step for a flat and fast 5k scenic run in Stanley Park.

RunGo is the official course sponsor of the BMO St. Patrick's Day 5k. Download the RunGo App for turn voice navigation of the run.

The race course will be running on the road (starting on Pipeline Road) and lead by Ferrari Maserati of Vancouver, the lead pace car to bring you through the entire race and finishing at the Stanley Park Pavilion.

Come for the Race... Stay for the Party...

After the race say for Our Famous GIB After Party: Green beer, good food, DJ and lots of FUN. The bar will be open so don't forget to bring your loot. Registration and more information is available online at stpatricks5k.com