

CTV Vancouver





The death of a woman whose body was found in her Squamish, B.C. home last week is considered suspicious, homicide investigators say.

Raena Henry, a 28-year-old resident of the town and member of the Pauquachin First Nation, was found in a home in the 37900-block of Third Avenue March 27.

Police have provided few details on her death, but said that the circumstances were suspicious. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to work with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service.

In a statement more than a week after she was found, IHIT said there is no evidence connecting Henry's death to organized crime or drugs.

They do not believe her death was random, Cpl. Frank Jang said, and investigators are looking to speak to anyone who knew Henry or has information on her death.

Tips can be left through the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), by email or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.