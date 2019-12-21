VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Squamish are asking the public for help after a rash of indecent exposure incidents in the municipality's downtown area.

Squamish RCMP said in a release Saturday that they have received multiple reports of a man exposing his genitals to women who are by themselves over the last month. The incidents seem to take place during the early evening and early morning hours, police said.

Police said they believe the same person is responsible for each of the reported incidents. The describe the suspect as a man with a large build, darker skin and a short, curly beard and moustache. He stands approximately 6'2" tall, according to police.

It's also possible that the man has changed his appearance since the last reported incident, RCMP said.

In response to the incident, Mounties say they have stepped up patrols in downtown Squamish.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.