The Squamish Nation is moving forward with longstanding plans to develop a piece of land near the Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver.

The property, situated on the south end of the bridge near Vanier Park, is owned by the Nation. On Wednesday, surveyors were on the site though workers said they did not know who they were hired by or what the project was.

CTV News Vancouver first reported on plans for the future of the land in 2010.

At the time, Chief Gibby Jacob said the idea was to build a multi-million dollar complex for business, government offices and rental housing.

"What we're looking at is the highest and best use for that piece of property," Chief Jacob said. "Basically our mandate is to look at the best return for the use of the land."

Since the land is traditional territory, the Nation does not need approval from the City of Vancouver to redevelop the area.

“If they do proceed with a project on these lands, we would look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship and work with them to support their integration with the existing community and city service connections,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The land was regained by the Squamish Nation in 2002 after decades of development.

In 2010, Jacob said the project would help create revenue for the Nation and promised to work with the city and locals.

"We're not going to go in there and be bad neighbours," he said. "We will certainly take into account the voices of the municipal government."