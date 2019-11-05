

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A Squamish firefighter has been charged with two child pornography offences, authorities revealed Tuesday.

The RCMP said individual counts of child pornography possession and child pornography distribution have been approved against 43-year-old John Taavo Martin.

Authorities began investigating Martin after receiving information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, and executed a search warrant in June that led to his arrest.

He was serving as a firefighter for the District of Squamish at the time, but officials said he was placed on leave after his arrest.

"His pay and benefits have ceased now that charges have been laid, pending the outcome of the court process," the district told CTV News in an emailed statement.

"We are a close-knit community – both within our organization and within the greater community, and the news of these serious allegations will be very difficult to comprehend by many. We hope that the community will offer support and privacy to Taavo’s family through this very difficult time.

The district confirmed it requires criminal record checks for all firefighters working at Squamish Fire Rescue.

The RCMP said Martin has been released from custody under undisclosed conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

Because the case is before the courts, authorities said will not be releasing any further details.